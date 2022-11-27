Delhi YouTuber Couple Booked For Honey Trapping Businessman, Extorting Rs 80 L Over 'Rape Case Threat'

A Delhi-based Youtuber couple have been reportedly charged for allegedly honey trapping, extorting over Rs 80 lakh from a 21-year-old businessman. The couple allegedly threatened to implicate the businessman in a false rape case, according to the police.

The victim runs an advertisement agency and had filed a complaint against the couple back in August. The couple however moved court for interim bail. Their petition was quashed recently and an FIR was registered against them at Sector 50 police station earlier this week.

According to the complainant, a resident of Badshahpur in Gurugram, he got in touch with a woman called Naamra Qadir, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi. He discussed a work proposal some time ago at a star hotel on Sohna road in Gurugram.

The complainant said that a person called Virat alias Manish Beniwal had tagged along with Qadir during their meeting adding that he paid Qadir Rs 2.50 lakh for the business proposal, but when he asked her for the output, she laid out a marriage proposal instead.

According to the police, the 21-year-old became friends with the couple thereafter and that the complainant spent nights with Qadir and Virat. It is during this time that the couple began recorded their private moments, based on which they began blackmailing the businessman.

The complainant said Qadir threatened that she would file a rape case against him and extorted more than Rs 80 lakh from him in that pretext.

The police had served the couple a notice on October 10, but they had moved the court in Gurugram for interim bail, which was dismissed on November 18.

The Youtuber couple were booked under sections 388 (extortion by putting any person in fear), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Thursday, Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused and they will be arrested soon," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here