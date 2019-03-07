English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhiites Disappointed That Centre Okayed Only 3 of 6 Corridors: Kejriwal on Metro Phase-IV
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot also expressed disappointment, saying no reasons were given as to why the three corridors were not approved.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed Delhiites were "very disappointed" with the Centre's decision to approve only three of the proposed six corridors under the Metro Phase-IV project, wondering why the Modi government was "so much against the people of Delhi".
Kejriwal said there should be no politics over Delhi's development.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved three — Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad — of the six corridors proposed under Metro Phase-IV.
The other three proposed corridors not yet approved by the Union Cabinet are: Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.
"People of Delhi are disappointed that Centre has decided to approve only 3 of the 6 corridors. Why is Modi govt so much against the people of Delhi?
"Why does Modi govt create obstacles in every project? There shud be no politics wid Delhi's development. Delhi is nation's capital (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
His cabinet colleague and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot also expressed disappointment, saying no reasons were given as to why the three corridors were not approved.
"I hope that the Union cabinet will approve the remaining three corridors as well at an early date," he said in a statement.
However, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta welcomed the central government's decision ro approve the three corridors.
"Despite Kejriwal Government's obstacles during the last four years of its rule, the Union Cabinet today under the Chairmanship of PM Modi takes the historical decisions with regard to unauthorized colonies and Metro Phase-IV (sic)," Gupta tweeted.
Asked why the government did not approve the three other corridors, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters there was an urgent need for mobilisation of resources as the fourth phase of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was already delayed.
These corridors will be approved later, he said.
