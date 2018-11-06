English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhiites Gasp for Breath Even as Air Quality 'Improves' to Severe
The pollution monitoring agencies said that the extra load of pollutants coming from stubble burning from neighbouring states also registered a slight drop, leading to improvement though the quality remains in the danger zone.
New Delhi: People wearing masks display placards during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of air pollution, at Jantar-Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi continued to choke on toxic air on Tuesday, even though the air quality witnessed a slight improvement from “emergency” to “severe” category.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 9am was recorded at 403 on a scale of 0 to 500. The AQI on Monday at the same time was 415, which had gradually worsened to 435 by evening.
The India Meteorological Department said shallow fog in the morning mixed with the pollutants had led to smog. On Tuesday, there was a slight drop in moisture, which was good for dispersion of pollutants.
The pollution monitoring agencies said that the extra load of pollutants coming from stubble burning from neighbouring states also registered a slight drop, leading to improvement though the quality remains in the danger zone.
"The condition is expected to prevail till Diwali," said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) However, it might improve if no additional emission from firecrackers add to Delhi's air, it added.
The average volume of particle pollutant PM2.5, or particles with a diametre less than 2.5 mm, was 257 microgrammes per cubic meters, considered "severe". The safe limit of PM2.5 and PM10 is under-60 and 100 units, as per national standards. The international standards are 25 units for PM2.5 and 50 units for PM10.
