Delhiites Happy With Dip In Mercury After Rain Lashes NCR

Delhi NCR has been a witness to incessant rain since Sunday night. The weather has become pleasant and people have finally got some respite from the humidity and heat. Those happy with the drop in the mercury, have been putting up pictures and videos on social media expressing their emotions about the weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert on Sunday. Through this they had informed people about the chances of rain in the national capital and had also advised them to stay indoors.

The Met department also issued a yellow alert from Monday to Wednesday. There are chances of rain in several parts of Delhi during these days. The authorities have advised people to check the traffic conditions before stepping out so that they do not have to spend a lot of time in jams. IMD has also informed about the possible damage to horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and plantation due to strong winds and rain.

As a precautionary measure, the department has urged people to not lie on concrete floors, be away from water bodies and unplug electronic appliances to avoid any kind of mishap. The city registered 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. This amount falls under the category of light to moderate intensity rain.

Waterlogging was reported from many parts of the national capital. The traffic police too confirmed water logging at Pulpehladpur. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) are dealing with water logging complaints on a priority basis.

A significant number of deaths have been reported from different parts of north India due to rain-related incidents.

