1-min read

Delhiites to Get Respite as Weathermen Predict Heavy Rainfall on Weekend

"There are possibilities of moderate to heavy rains across the national capital on weekend," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional weather forecasting head of the IMD.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the national capital on the weekend, officials said on Thursday.

The rainfall recorded so far in August is 60.8 mm, which is 54 per cent less than normal. The seasonal rainfall recorded is 271.2 mm, which is 34 per cent less than normal, the MeT department said.

"There are possibilities of moderate to heavy rains across the national capital on weekend," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional weather forecasting head of the IMD.

It was a sultry day in Delhi on Thursday with rains in parts of the national capital in the morning hours. "The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," the official said, adding that the humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 62 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 10.8 mm of rainfall, while the Palam observatory recorded 48 mm of rainfall, the official said.

The department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday.

