News18 » India
1-min read

Delhiites Wake Up to a Chilly 2020 as Mercury Dips to 2.4 Degrees

Twenty-nine trains were delayed in the national capital for over two to nine hours due to weather conditions, it was reported.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 10:45 AM IST
Delhiites Wake Up to a Chilly 2020 as Mercury Dips to 2.4 Degrees
Representative image.

New Delhi: Delhiites continued to remain in grip of cold conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, officials said.

Twenty-nine trains were delayed for over two-nine hours due to weather conditions, they said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal," a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 97 per cent.

The air quality recorded at 9.38 am was 433 in the "severe" category.

According to the Meteorological department, it would be partly cloudly sky with moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum temperature in the national capital would hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

