Delhiites Wake Up to Cold Monday Morning; Air Quality Drops to 'Severe'
Minimum temperatures settled at 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The residents of national capital on Monday woke up to a cold morning as the mercury touched 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the Met Office said.
"There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning along with dense fog in some parts of Delhi. The sky will remain clear with no chance of rainfall. Later in the evening, there will be haze and mist," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover at around 22 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the day's minimum will remain around 4 degrees Celsius.
According to IMD, the cold wave condition is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days.
Meanwhile, the pollution level went up to 'severe' from 'very poor' with the air quality index being at 413, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10.
Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.
