LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhiites Wake Up to Cold Monday Morning; Air Quality Drops to 'Severe'

Minimum temperatures settled at 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhiites Wake Up to Cold Monday Morning; Air Quality Drops to 'Severe'
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The residents of national capital on Monday woke up to a cold morning as the mercury touched 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the Met Office said.

"There was shallow to moderate fog in the morning along with dense fog in some parts of Delhi. The sky will remain clear with no chance of rainfall. Later in the evening, there will be haze and mist," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover at around 22 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the day's minimum will remain around 4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the cold wave condition is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, the pollution level went up to 'severe' from 'very poor' with the air quality index being at 413, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram