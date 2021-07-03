CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhiites Woke Up to Pleasant Morning as Minimum Temp Dropped to 24.1 Deg C

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to the weatherman, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and the city received 19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Delhiites witnessed a pleasant morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below season's normal, said a Meterological (MeT) Department official.

According to the weatherman, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and the city received 19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The MeT Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 41.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above season's normal while the minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below seasons normal, it said.

first published:July 03, 2021, 13:09 IST