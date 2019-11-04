Delhi's Air Pollution Result of Continuous Negligence, Apathy of Authorities, Says NGT

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of high pollution levels in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal said on Monday that the current situation is not the creation of one day but a result of continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in law enforcement.

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

After an in-chamber proceeding, the bench summoned Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary of MoEF for tomorrow.

"List the matter for further consideration on 05.11.2019 at 10.30 AM. The Chief Secretary, Delhi, Chairman, DPCC, Member Secretary, CPCB and the concerned Joint Secretary, MoEF&CC may remain present in person," the bench said in its order.

On the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the NGT said there is an urgent need to have proper planning to address the gaps in existing enforcement strategies and existing undesirable situation.

"Today's situation is not creation of one day. It is continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in enforcing the law.

"There is need to ascertain why there is failure and what should be the preventive strategies and remedial measures to ensure that present situation does not recur in future," the NGT said.

The Supreme Court earlier Monday issued directions to Delhi-NCR to stop construction, demolition and garbage burning activities in the region, along with a direction Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no instance of stubble burning takes place.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.