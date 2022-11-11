Delhi's Air Quality Dips Drastically, Curbs Under Stage 3 of Anti-pollution Plan to Continue, Mandates CAQM

On account of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Centre’s air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a low visibility advisory on Friday as a layer of smog shrouded several parts of Delhi. The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category today, after showing marginal improvement over the last few days.

According to the advisory issued, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport. “All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 at 4 pm on Friday, deteriorating from 295 on Thursday. “The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective,” the CAQM said in a statement.

Considering the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided that the “ongoing action implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage”.

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

(With inputs from PTI)

