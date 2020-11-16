Delhi's Air Quality Improves Marginally After Diwali with Favourable Meteorological Conditions

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to 'very poor' category from 'severe' a day after Diwali due to favourable meteorological conditions even as tens of thousands of people defied the blanket ban on bursting of firecrackers.

The Air Quality Index stood at 300 in the 'poor' category on at 10.00 am due to an active western disturbance. High wind speed and light shower resulted in the dispersion of pollutants.

However, the condition might worsen again in the coming days because of fall in temperatures and calm winds. Apart from meteorological conditions, local emissions can catalyse the deterioration of air quality making it worse.

"I feel better better this morning. The air feels better. Yesterday, after my two and a half hour cycling session I coughed my lungs out, it was that bad. However, it's unfortunate that we need natural forces to bring down the pollution levels." Ayush, a cyclist from Delhi said.