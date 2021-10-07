Delhi's Air Quality Index Hovers in Moderate Level, City Likely to Witness Clear Sky

Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear sky on Thursday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the national capital recorded minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, on Thursday morning.

At 8 am, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 116, which falls in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The city's relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent, the weather office said. The city's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.