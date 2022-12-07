Delhi's Air Quality Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Mumbai's Crosses 300-Mark; Pollution in Kolkata Back At Pre-Covid levels

The air quality in Delhi and Mumbai continued to remain ‘very poor’ on Tuesday, with a blanket of smog enveloping both cities. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital and the financial capital crossed the 300 mark, putting them in the ‘Very poor’ category.

The average air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 354 at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the ‘severe’ category.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s AQI also hit the 309 mark on Tuesday, putting India’s financial capital in the ‘very poor’ category.

As per CPCB data, Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 385, Chembur 347, BKC 328, Malad 322 and Colaba 305, all in the ‘very poor’ category. Bhandup recorded an AQI of 300, Andheri 228 and Worli 201, putting them all in the ‘poor’ category.

In Kolkata also, November air quality has reached pre-Covid levels.

According to a report by Times of India, compared to November 2021, the number of satisfactory (AQI: 51-100) days dipped with a sharp rise in poor days (AQI: 201-300) in November 2022 across air quality monitoring stations in Kolkata.

As per the report, in November this year, barring Jadavpur station, there was no reading of good (AQI: 0-50) day in any of the other key stations.

