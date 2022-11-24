CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'poor'
1-MIN READ

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'poor'

PTI

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. (Reuters File)

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. (Reuters File)

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the “poor" category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 217.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:November 24, 2022, 13:32 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 13:32 IST