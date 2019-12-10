Take the pledge to vote

Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor for 7th Consecutive Day, Ghaziabad Records Worst Pollution

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 66 per cent. The Air Quality Index in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor for 7th Consecutive Day, Ghaziabad Records Worst Pollution
Metro trains move on a foggy morning in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The air quality remained in the "very poor" category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed the worst as its AQI was recorded at 400. The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 66 per cent.

