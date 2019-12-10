Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor for 7th Consecutive Day, Ghaziabad Records Worst Pollution
The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 66 per cent. The Air Quality Index in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.
Metro trains move on a foggy morning in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The air quality remained in the "very poor" category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.
In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed the worst as its AQI was recorded at 400. The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively.
The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 66 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- Lisa Haydon Gives Another Fitness Inspiration with New Pictures of Her Baby Bump
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack