Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor for Second Consecutive Day, Maximum Temperature Settles at 17.5 Degrees Celsius

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Monday even as the maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the Met office said. The minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, two notches below the season’s average, it said. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for Tuesday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 32 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively, they said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 42 per cent and 96 per cent. Delhi’s air quality remained “poor” for the second consecutive day and no improvement is likely in the next six days, forecasting agencies here said.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 237 at 4 pm, worsening from 232 at 4 pm on Sunday. It was 247 in Ghaziabad, 286 in Faridabad, 254 in Greater Noida, 232 in Gurugram and 254 in Noida. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here