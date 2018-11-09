English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Air Recovers from Diwali Smoke, Improves to ‘Severe’ Category
The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi's pollution level remained 'severe' for the second day as a thick haze engulfed the national capital, even as the authorities said there was significant improvement in the air quality as compared to Thursday.
The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the city's air quality has "improved significantly" since Thursday, but the recovery was slow due to low surface wind speed.
"At present, it continued to be in 'severe' but likely to improve further and will become 'very poor' by afternoon and will improve further by Saturday. The contribution of PM2.5 in PM10 which was 75 per cent on Thursday (against normal 55 per cent) has been reducing," the SAFAR said.
It also said the contribution to the PM2.5 pollution due to stubble emission was marginal.
Twenty eight areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality, while four areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to the data of the CPCB.
On Friday, the PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at
272 gm-3.
The PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) level was recorded six times the permissable limit at 422 gm-3, according to SAFAR.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". AQI above 500 falls in the "severe-plus emergency" category.
Delhi's air quality on Thursday went off the charts to 'severe plus' emergency category as smog caused due to smoke from firecrackers engulfed the national capital.
The overall AQI Thursday was recorded in the "severe plus emergency" category at 642, according to the data by SAFAR.
The sharp spike in pollution on Thursday was caused by rampant burning of firecrackers that had led to the formation of a smoky layer across the national capital and drastically reduced visibility, authorities said
The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the city's air quality has "improved significantly" since Thursday, but the recovery was slow due to low surface wind speed.
"At present, it continued to be in 'severe' but likely to improve further and will become 'very poor' by afternoon and will improve further by Saturday. The contribution of PM2.5 in PM10 which was 75 per cent on Thursday (against normal 55 per cent) has been reducing," the SAFAR said.
It also said the contribution to the PM2.5 pollution due to stubble emission was marginal.
Twenty eight areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality, while four areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to the data of the CPCB.
On Friday, the PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at
272 gm-3.
The PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) level was recorded six times the permissable limit at 422 gm-3, according to SAFAR.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". AQI above 500 falls in the "severe-plus emergency" category.
Delhi's air quality on Thursday went off the charts to 'severe plus' emergency category as smog caused due to smoke from firecrackers engulfed the national capital.
The overall AQI Thursday was recorded in the "severe plus emergency" category at 642, according to the data by SAFAR.
The sharp spike in pollution on Thursday was caused by rampant burning of firecrackers that had led to the formation of a smoky layer across the national capital and drastically reduced visibility, authorities said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...