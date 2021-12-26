Delhi's Air Quality Slips to 'Severe' Category as Capital Records AQI of 430, Fog Adds to Visibility Woes

Delhi’s air quality slipped further to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, with the Capital recording an AQI of 430.

The air quality had improved slightly from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor category on Saturday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The city’s 24-hour average air quality index read 431 at 4 pm. It was 415 on Friday, 423 on Thursday, 407 on Wednesday and 402 on Tuesday.

The city has recorded 23 ‘severe’ air quality days in this year so far. In November, it recorded 11 such days, the highest in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality data in 2015. The IMD said humidity levels oscillated between 74 per cent and 95 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and maximum was recorded at 23.6 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 22 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, the weather department said.

As per IMD’s latest bulletin, a fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are very likely to influence or affect northwest India from December 26 and central India from December 27.

This western disturbance is likely to remain active, further triggering rainfall in several parts of the country in the last week of December and the first week of January.

Under its influence, light, moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

