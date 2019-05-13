English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi's Air Quality Very Poor, Expected to Improve: Report
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 339.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category, but pollution level is expected to reduce due to thunderstorms, the central government-run SAFAR said Monday.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 339 on Wednesday which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR).
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
According to Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 339.
"Moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is ongoing and it is leading to increased thunderstorm activity in northwest India. Thunderstorms with gusty winds can lead to sudden peaking of dust in isolated places for a brief period of time in northwest India including Delhi," SAFAR said.
Delhi's air quality index will slowly improve but still stay in the 'very poor' category, it said.
On Tuesday, it is predicted to improve to the 'poor' category, SAFAR said.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 339 on Wednesday which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR).
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
According to Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 339.
"Moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is ongoing and it is leading to increased thunderstorm activity in northwest India. Thunderstorms with gusty winds can lead to sudden peaking of dust in isolated places for a brief period of time in northwest India including Delhi," SAFAR said.
Delhi's air quality index will slowly improve but still stay in the 'very poor' category, it said.
On Tuesday, it is predicted to improve to the 'poor' category, SAFAR said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surveen Chawla Shares First Picture of Baby Girl Eva, Leaves Fans Spellbound
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results