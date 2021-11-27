Delhi's Air Quality Worsens as AQI Falls in 'Severe' Category

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ”severe” category on Saturday due to a low wind speed that prevents effective dispersion of pollutants. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 402 at 4 pm.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring agency SAFAR, the situation is likely to be the same on Sunday. ”Local surface winds are likely to increase moderately on November 29 and November 30 that increases dispersion of pollutants, leading to a slight improvement, but the AQI will remain in the ’very poor’ category. Low mixing layer height and low winds are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants. The percentage share of stubble burning-related pollutants in Delhi’s PM2.5 is six,” it said.

The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 407 around 9 am. The corresponding figures for Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida were 434, 376, 378 and 392 respectively. The 24-hour AQI was recorded at 402 at 4 pm. The corresponding figures for Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida and Noida were 416, 368, 362, 352 and 381 respectively.

The air quality in the national capital has remained in the ”very poor” or in the ”severe” category on most days in November so far. Delhi recorded its lowest air pollution levels of the month in terms of the 24-hour average AQI on November 1 (281) and November 23 (290).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ”good”, 51 and 100 ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 ”moderate”, 201 and 300 ”poor”, 301 and 400 ”very poor”, and 401 and 500 ”severe”. The Delhi government issued directions on Friday to stop the entry of trucks in the city, barring those carrying essential commodities and CNG or electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities, from November 27 to November 30.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 50 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weatherman had forecast mainly clear skies on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

