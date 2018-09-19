Video Wall

RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019

RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019

Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long Hindu festival, honours the birth of Lord Ganesha.In Delhi, a few big pandals have started eco-friendly initiatives. Unlike previous years, the idol won't be immersed in the Yamuna river. The aim is to combat pollution and avoid traffic jams.

News18.com

First published: September 19, 2018, 12:22 PM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long Hindu festival, honours the birth of Lord Ganesha.In Delhi, a few big pandals have started eco-friendly initiatives. Unlike previous years, the idol won't be immersed in the Yamuna river. The aim is to combat pollution and avoid traffic jams.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...