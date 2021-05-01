Delhi's Batra Hospital Says 8 Patients in ICU Dead Due to Oxygen Shortage

At least 8 patients, including a doctor, died at Delhi’s Batra Hospital on Saturday allegedly due to shortage of oxygen. According to reports, the hospital had run out of liquid medical oxygen supply around 12.30 pm and received an oxygen tanker only at 1.35 pm.

On being asked if the lack of oxygen resulted in the deaths, the hospital’s medical director Dr SCL Gupta was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “Of course… If the hospital will run without oxygen for half an hour… Eight Covid patients have been declared dead so far… There are five others who are in the process of resuscitation. They are critical."

The hospital authorities said they had been raising alarms over the impending shortage of oxygen since Saturday afternoon. Currently, 327 patients are admitted in the hospital, of which 48 are in the critical care unit. Among those who lost their lives was the hospital’s gastroenteritis head Dr R K Himthani (62)

Exactly a week ago, the hospital received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government after it exhausted its stock. The city has been grappling with shortage in oxygen supply amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

