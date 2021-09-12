Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the newly redeveloped Chandni Chowk market and announced that the entire area will be transformed into a tourist hub by allowing street food joints to operate till midnight. Kejriwal said that earlier broken roads, dangling wires, traffic congestion were synonymous with Chandni Chowk, but now it has become beautiful and aesthetically appealing.

Here’s what you need to know about the revamped Chandi Chowk:

— CM Kejriwal said that after the revamp, people can roam around the area till midnight. Food joints in Chandi Chowk will be allowed to be open for three to four hours more, till 12 pm, so that people can enjoy, said Kejriwal.

— Around 1.4km stretch, from the Red Fort to the Fatehpuri Masjid crossing, of the market has been beautified. Traffic has been controlled, dangling wires have been installed underground, and CCTV cameras have been installed.

— The stretch has been developed as a pedestrian friendly corridor and made aesthetically appealing with the help of red granite stone, decorative lights and plants and street furniture etc.

— The stretch has been made a “no traffic zone" for motorised vehicles between 9 am and 9 pm.

— According to PWD officials, the project was approved in August 2018 and work on it began in December 2018. It was to be completed in March 2020 but the project got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and its deadline was further pushed to December 2020.

— “Other than a few finishing touches, toilet complexes in the area are also to be made functional. Encroachment is another big problem in the market,” Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Serv Vyapar Mandal had earlier said.

(With PTI inputs)

