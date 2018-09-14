English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi's Chief Fire Officer Booked For 'Sexually Harassing' Staff
The woman, who is a widow and works at the fire service, also accused the Chief Fire Officer of staring at her inappropriately.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Delhi Fire Service's Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg for allegedly sexually harassing a female staff at his office in Barakhamba road.
The woman, who is a widow and works at the fire service, said in her complaint to police that her husband used to work at the Delhi fire service but died in the year 2013. Following her husband’s death, she joined the fire service in 2014.
She alleged that Garg had been troubling her since then.
"He would at times hold my hand and stick-on to me when I would be alone. He was taking advantage of my condition," alleged the woman.
The woman also accused Garg of staring at her inappropriately.
"One day while he was leaving his office, he looked at me and said nice dress and then touched my breast and removed my saari. I have been suffering from depression due to the treatment meted out to me," the victim told police.
Meanwhile, the fire chief said that he was aware of the complaint but did not know anything about the FIR against him. “I have not been intimated by the police about the FIR," Garg said.
