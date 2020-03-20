Connaught Place in Delhi to Remain Shut on Sunday Due to 'Janata Curfew'
On Thursday, while announcing the 'janata curfew', Modi warned there is no medicine available for the virus.
File photo of Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Connaught Place -- Delhi's epicentre and prominent shopping hub will remain closed on Sunday, in view of the 'Janata Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi Traders Association took this decision on Friday, a day after Modi made an appeal through his address to the nation.
Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) confirmed that all shops and retail outlets in Connaught Place.
"Generally wholesale markets in Delhi are closed on Sundays but all retail markets of Delhi open on Sundays but on March 22, all retail markets will also be completely closed," he added.
Prominent places with retail and wholesale markets which will be shut on Sunday also include Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Model Town, Azadpur, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Janakpuri, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, Green Park, Khan Market, Vikas Marg, Preet Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Loni Road, Narela, and Bawana.
On Thursday, while announcing the 'janata curfew', Modi warned there is no medicine available for the virus. Hence, he said , 'Hum swasth, to duniya swasth (World is healthy if I am healthy)", while stressing on the urgent need for social distancing.
As of Friday, India has seen 171 active cases of coronavirus and four deaths.
