INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi's Covid-19 Case Tally Goes Past 3 Lakh; Death Toll Climbs to 5,653

A health worker in personal protective equipment plays with a child of woman recovering inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi. (Reuters)

A health worker in personal protective equipment plays with a child of woman recovering inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi. (Reuters)

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,322 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi: With 2,726 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally crossed the three-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 5,653 with 37 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,322 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,00,833 in the national capital, including 2,72,948 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 22,232, of which 12,890 are in home isolation.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city is currently 2,734, the bulletin said.

.

Next Story
Loading