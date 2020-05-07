Delhi's Covid-19 Containment Zone Tally Drops to 83 as Four Areas Removed from List

With four more zones de-contained on Thursday and no addition in the list, the total number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 83.

"No new addition in containment zone on Thursday. So far, 17 areas have been de-contained and now the active containment zones in the city are 83," an official statement said.

Among the zones de-contained on Thursday were Balaji Apartment in Burari (Central District) and area around Krishna Apartment in Paschim Vihar (West District), both sealed on April 13.

Also, from South-East District, E-block in Abu Fazal Enclave, sealed on April 12, has been de-contained.

New Delhi's Shastri Market, including JJ cluster of South Moti Bagh, sealed on April 8 has also been de-contained.

According to district administration officials, no new cases were found in the areas and so they decided to de-contain the areas.

The last addition was done in the containment zone was done on April 28, and since then, there has only been de-containment operations.

After an area is declared a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' - Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- to control the spread of the virus.

While the 17 areas are no more a containment zone, however, strict compliance of the lockdown has to be followed in the areas.

The SHO concerned and the survey teams, as constituted by the District administration, have to keep a strict vigil in the de-contained areas to make sure that there should be minimum movement of people as per directions issued by the government with regard to the lockdown.

The SDM will need to keep strict vigil in the area for the next 14 days from the date of de-containment.

Social distancing and masks are compulsory in the area even for the vendors, and hawkers.

On Sunday, Delhi announced several relaxations from Monday for the city, except the containment zones.

With a record 448 new cases reported in a day, the total count of Covid cases in Delhi reached 5,980 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

This is the highest jump in the cases reported in a day in the city.

