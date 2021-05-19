Delhi's Covishield Stock for 18-44 Yrs Will Last for Only 2 Days, Vaccination Will Be Halted: Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday that Delhi’s stock of Covishield vaccine for the 18-44 age group will last only two days, beyond which the vaccination for this category will have to be halted. In a vaccination bulletin issued online, she also said, “we will have to temporarily shut down nearly 350 centres, administering Covishield to 18-44 years group, after two days from now".

“On May 18, 1,05,357 doses were administered, out of which, 88,332 doses were given to those who received it for the first time. This has been a high figure post the walk-in vaccination of 45 and above age group in government schools. The second doses accounted for 17,025," she said. The immunisation of second doses to people has reduced because of the increased gap of 12-16 weeks between the first and the second dose of Covishield. After a few weeks, the immunisation of second doses might pick up pace, she added.

Over 48 lakh doses have been administered in total. Out of these, nearly 10, 94, 619 people have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated, she said. On the vaccine stock position for the 18-44 age group, Atishi said, stock of Covaxin is over, and Covieshield stock will last only for two days, beyond which the vaccination for this age group will have to be halted.

“For those above 45 years, healthcare workers and frontline workers, Covaxin’s stock is left for one day, and Covishield’s stock is remaining for three days. We have received 45,44,250 doses for this category, out of which, 42,88,350 have been utilised. This means, 2,55,900 are still left with us. We are expecting another stock of Covishield for 45-plus group, to arrive in the next three days," she said. Hence, it is being hoped that the immunisation of this category will continue. Covaxin’s stock has not been committed by the Centre, but we are in talks with them to initiate its supply, as a lot of people are going to be ready to take the second dose of Covaxin in the coming days, the AAP leader said.

“We are hoping that the Centre will understand this problem of vaccine shortage that Delhi is facing and will supply enough vaccine doses at the earliest," she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here