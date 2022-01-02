Delhi's Daily Covid Case Tally Crosses 3000-mark; Positivity Rate Jumps to 4.59%

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 20, and one death while the positivity rate rose to 4.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department. Under Graded Response Action Plan, approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, if the positivity rate is over five per cent for two consecutive days a 'Red' alert can be sounded leading to 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

Sunday’s tally of coronavirus cases was 17 per cent higher than the 2,716 infections registered a day before. Delhi had reported 3,231 cases on May 20 last year with a positivity rate of 5.50 per cent. As many as 233 deaths were recorded on that day.

On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively, according to official figures. The daily case tally on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday were 923, 496 and 331, respectively. The huge spike in fresh cases in the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the city.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the city has risen to 25,109. The number of cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 14,54,121.

Over 14.19 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. Nine Covid-19 deaths were reported in the city in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 69650 tests — 59,897 RT-PCR tests — were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

