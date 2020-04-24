Delhi's First Containment Zone, Vasundhara Enclave's Mansara Apartment, to be De-sealed

The Mansara Apartment in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave that was declared a coronavirus containment zone was de-sealed after no new cases were reported over past few weeks, officials said Friday.

A government official said that this is the national capital's first COVID-19 containment zone which has been "de-contained".

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed his government's ''Operation SHIELD'' and the cooperation of people in its "success".

"No new case in Mansara Apts in Vasundhara Enclave. Therefore, this containment zone is being de-contained. Operation Shield was successful becoz of cooperation from people living in this zone," Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the Mansara Apartment was de-sealed and it has now come out of "hotspot zone category".

East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra has issued a de-containment order of Mansara Apartments.

As on Thursday, there were 92 containment zones in the national capital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2376, with 128 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported in a day.

