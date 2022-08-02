CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Al-Zawahiri#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » India » Delhi's First Monkeypox Patient Discharged from Hospital; 2nd Delhi Patient Stable
1-MIN READ

Delhi's First Monkeypox Patient Discharged from Hospital; 2nd Delhi Patient Stable

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 14:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Fourteen of the patients contacts were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms. (Reuters/File)

Fourteen of the patients contacts were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms. (Reuters/File)

The country has reported seven cases, two of which are from Delhi

Delhi’s first monkeypox patient has been discharged from the LNJP Hospital, senior officials said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old man, a resident of west Delhi, had tested positive last month. Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them developed symptoms, officials said.

The man was discharged on Monday night, they said. Meanwhile, the condition of the second monkeypox patient in the city, a Nigerian national, is stable.

He has fever, skin eruptions and blisters and is being monitored by doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, they said. The test reports of the remaining two suspected patients are awaited, they added.

The country has so far reported seven cases of monkeypox, including two from Delhi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 02, 2022, 14:30 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 14:30 IST