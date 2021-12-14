CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » India » Delhi's First Patient of Omicron Variant of Covid-19 Discharged from Hospital: Officials
1-MIN READ

Delhi's First Patient of Omicron Variant of Covid-19 Discharged from Hospital: Officials

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary (PTI)

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary (PTI)

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a 37-year-old man, has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, officials said on Tuesday. The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

The LNJP hospital has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. A 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has also tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in the national capital to get infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 14, 2021, 11:48 IST