Delhi's First Plasma Bank Becomes Operational, Covid-19 Patients Can Donate Plasma 14 Days after Recovery

Delhi's first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.







Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister issued numbers - 1031 and 8800007722 where people can contact for donation of plasma to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

The government has set up the plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Kejriwal hoped that COVID-19 deaths will decrease due to plasma therapy.

Those aged between 18 and 60 and weighing not less than 50 kg can donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients, he added.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.