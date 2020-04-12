Delhi's 'Flu Corner' Facilitates Safe Screening of COVID-19 Patients

New Delhi: In a welcome move, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up a unique 24x7 'flu corner' for the healthcare professionals to safely screen suspected Covid-19 patients.

The initiative came at a time when doctors across the globe are putting themselves at high-risk while fighting the deadly battle against the coronavirus without adequate protective equipment.

The flu corner has a temporary structure made of canvas with a glass partition and microphone which allows doctors and medical staff to examine the suspected patients without subjecting themselves to the infection.

The makeshift tent has been constructed inside the premises of Delhi's Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh area and is integrated with the Central and Control Centre of NDMC.

The patients can enter the tent and interact with the health care provider through an intercom across a glass screen. The glass has a pit through which the doctor can examine the patient.

