Delhi's Gangaram Hospital to Resume OPD Service

Sir Gangaram Hospital on Sunday said it will resume its Outpatient Department (OPD) services from May 11.

The hospital said it will resume OPD services in a graded manner from Monday from 10 am to 4pm . "Each doctor will see maximum four patients in one hour," said the hospital.

The hospital has been identified as a non-Covid and Covid-safe facility. The hospital management said the hospital has created proper infrastructure facilities to minimize the spread of Covid-19, keeping in mind that nearly 70% Covid positive persons are asymptomatic.

"Patients are advised to show their risk status on Aarogya Setu app and appointment details on their mobiles on demand," said the hospital.

The Delhi government on April 30 declared Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road (affiliated to Main Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajinder Nagar) in Delhi as a Covid-19 hospital for admitting confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 on payment basis.