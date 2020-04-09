Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi's GB Pant Hospital No Longer Covid-19 Centre as Patients Complain, LNJP Asked to Increase Capacity

The department has now directed the Lok Nayak Hospital to create additional 500-bed capacity by utilising OPD spaces and newly constructed block of MAIDS, in lieu of beds proposed to be designated in Pant Hospital.

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi's GB Pant Hospital No Longer Covid-19 Centre as Patients Complain, LNJP Asked to Increase Capacity
GB Pant Hospital. (News18 Hindi)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday removed GB Pant Hospital from its list of designated COVID-19 hospitals "keeping in view the difficulties faced by the general patients receiving treatment at Pant Hospital in super specialty streams".

A Health Department order said on Thursday that it will continue to function as it was before its designation as 'COVID-19 Hospital'.

The department has now directed the Lok Nayak Hospital to create additional 500-bed capacity by utilising OPD spaces and newly constructed block of MAIDS, in lieu of beds proposed to be designated in Pant Hospital.

Gearing up for an increased number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government had shut OPDs at Lok Nayak (LNJP) and Pant hospitals from April 4, days after these were earmarked for dedicated treatment of coronavirus patients.

On March 31, the government announced these two hospitals, along with Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital would treat coronavirus cases.

The government also said that LNJP and Pant hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital have been asked to keep aside 3,500 beds for the free treatment of positive cases.

The positive cases in the capital city were 669 as of Thursday morning. The Delhi government said it is ready to deal with up to 30,000 positive cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres