Delhi's IGI Airport Gets India's Tallest ATC Tower Measuring 102 Metres
The new complex comprises of three buildings - the Aerodrome Control Tower, Area & Approach Control Services Building and the Administrative Block - constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 250 crore.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits the new ATC tower at Delhi's IGI Airport. (Image: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
New Delhi: The tallest ATC tower in the country which is expected to enhance safety and efficiency of air transport management services over the capital's skies was inaugurated at the IGI Airport on Monday.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the Delhi Air Traffic Service Complex, which is the tallest Air Traffic Control tower in India with a height of 102 metres.
The Airports Authority of India said that the new complex comprises of three buildings - the Aerodrome Control Tower, Area & Approach Control Services Building and the Administrative Block - constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 250 crore while the equipment cost Rs 100 crore.
The commissioning of the new tower is expected to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management services at the IGIA which is the busiest airport in India.
At a height of 102 meters, the tower enables air traffic controllers to have better visibility of all the three runways, apron area and taxiways.
Besides the physical aspects, the tower also boasts of additional control positions, sophisticated equipment and state-of-the-art control room set-up.
In addition, the new facility opens the possibility for independent parallel approach. This allows for simultaneous landings from the same direction on parallel runways which will further increase the capacity of the airport.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Why Captain America's Ending Didn't Break MCU Rules
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019