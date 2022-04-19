Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Violence: Main Accused Repeat Offender; All Giving Contradictory Statements, Sources Tell News18

Ansar, the main accused in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday, is a repeat offender, with multiple cases against him since 2009, top police sources told CNN-News18, adding that all arrested accused are giving contradictory statements.

Eight policemen and a local were injured in the clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two communities have been arrested so far. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

According to the sources, in 2009, Ansar was named as an accused in the Jahangirpuri police station in an FIR filed under the Arms Act. In 2011, he was booked for gambling, while in 2013, he was named as accused in intimidation and assault case.

In 2018, he was booked for attacking a police officer and not allowing him to do his duty, and in 2019, he was again booked for gambling.

He was arrested for the Delhi violence on Saturday evening and is in police custody.

On Sunday, he grabbed the attention after he was seen enacting a step from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ on his way to the Rohini District Court.

INFLUENCED BY SOCIAL MEDIA?

Delhi Police sources said the interrogation of all arrested accused is going on separately and the teams are not satisfied as the statements are contradictory.

Initial statements suggest they were influenced by social media and wanted to confront local Hindu boys. Sources said the one thing said by all was that they were ready to retaliate and under instructions to be prepared for any kind of eventuality.

Interrogation teams couldn’t get a satisfactory answer from Sonu Chikna on the source of weapon he used, said sources.

Jahangirpuri, the area which saw a communal riots on Saturday, is a “hub of criminals” for whom “acquiring weapons illegally is no big deal”, according to police officers who have served or supervised the district or range. However, all officers said the criminals have never attacked local police station cops in the past.

Police teams are likely to raid more places in Delhi and NCR and have not ruled out more arrests.

