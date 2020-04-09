Delhi's Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Shuts OPD, Asks Patients to Self-Quarantine After 8 Virus Links Found

New Delhi: Patients who visited Delhi's Maharaja Agrasen Hospital between March 13 and April 7 have been asked to go for self quarantine, after eight cases sourced the infection from the hospital.

In an order made public on Thursday, the Additional District Magistrate (West) has asked the patients, "to remain in home quarantine for the next 15 days" and if any symptoms develop, they should report to the authorities.

The Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Delhi's West Punjabi Bagh has also been asked to shut its OPD and to take steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

According to the Hospital, two patients were admitted on March 10 and 13. While both were non-COVID patients, they died earlier this month after getting the infection.

The District Disaster Management Authority, in an order on April 8, said the authorities have decided that "containment measures are required to stop further spread of the disease".

"At least eight cases of COVID-19 positive have emerged having source at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and immediate containment of its spread is required... It is directed to stop the OPD in the Hospital from April 8 till further orders."

Dr Deepak Singla, Medical Director, explained the spread of virus and increase in the cases in the Hospital.

"Two patients were admitted on March 10 and 13. They had symptoms of Meningitis and Hemiplegia and kidney disease. None of the patients was admitted as a Covid suspect or Covid positive patient," Singla said.

In another order, the District Magistarate (West) has asked the CDMO (West) and DSO "to conduct medical test on all the patients/doctors/para medical staff of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, who were in close contacts with the deceased and submit the detailed report at the earliest".

