Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi's Mandate for AAP Only 1 Reason to Cheer for Arvind Kejriwal. Another is His Wife Sunita’s Birthday

Sunita Kejriwal, who served in the central government for over 20 years, quit her job and opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in 2016.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi's Mandate for AAP Only 1 Reason to Cheer for Arvind Kejriwal. Another is His Wife Sunita’s Birthday
Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita. (File Image: News18/ Rupashree Nanda)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is slated to win Delhi assembly elections for the third consecutive time -- with the AAP leading on 57 seats as against the BJP's 13 in the election to the 70-member assembly – was in for a double celebration on Tuesday.

His wife Sunita Kejriwal's birthday falls on February 11 and birthday wishes poured in on Twitter for the 54-year-old, who had campaigned extensively for her husband.

Both Sunita and Arvind Kejriwal were Indian Revenue Service officers before the latter joined politics.

Sunita, who served in the central government for over 20 years, quit her job and opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in 2016. During her tenure, she was posted as Commissioner of IT in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in New Delhi.

While Delhi has handed Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal a huge mandate, the CM’s front-line lieutenants are embroiled in nail-biters. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj. After trailing for a while in Kalkaji, Atishi is now leading against BJP candidate Dharambir Singh in.

Among other keenly watched candidates, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga is trailing from Hari Nagar, while Kapil Mishra is now trailing in Model Town. Among the hot seats, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan is now leading against BJP's Braham Singh from Okhla. Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of iconic protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, falls under this assembly constituency.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram