Delhi's Mandate for AAP Only 1 Reason to Cheer for Arvind Kejriwal. Another is His Wife Sunita’s Birthday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is slated to win Delhi assembly elections for the third consecutive time -- with the AAP leading on 57 seats as against the BJP's 13 in the election to the 70-member assembly – was in for a double celebration on Tuesday.

His wife Sunita Kejriwal's birthday falls on February 11 and birthday wishes poured in on Twitter for the 54-year-old, who had campaigned extensively for her husband.

Both Sunita and Arvind Kejriwal were Indian Revenue Service officers before the latter joined politics.

Sunita, who served in the central government for over 20 years, quit her job and opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in 2016. During her tenure, she was posted as Commissioner of IT in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in New Delhi.

While Delhi has handed Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal a huge mandate, the CM’s front-line lieutenants are embroiled in nail-biters. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj. After trailing for a while in Kalkaji, Atishi is now leading against BJP candidate Dharambir Singh in.

Among other keenly watched candidates, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga is trailing from Hari Nagar, while Kapil Mishra is now trailing in Model Town. Among the hot seats, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan is now leading against BJP's Braham Singh from Okhla. Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of iconic protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, falls under this assembly constituency.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

