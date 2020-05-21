Delhi's Mandoli Prison Reports First Covid-19 Case Days After 17 People in Rohini Jail Found Positive

A coronavirus positive case has been reported from Mandoli jail in East Delhi days after 17 people, including a senior official, from Rohini jail premise contracted the infection.

The person who contracted the virus, is a jail deputy superintendent and was on leave since May after he complained of having fever. “A deputy superintendent posted at central jail no. 11 of Mandoli prison has been tested positive,” confirmed DG Prisons, Sandeep Goel.

On developing symptoms, he got himself tested for Covid-19 and later found to be coronavirus positive as per test reports.

As a precautionary measure, a contact tracing exercise is being done in the jail premises. It is yet to be known as to how many staffers came in contact with the infected officer. It is being suspected that the officer got infected outside the jail as no another case of coronavirus has been reported yet in the premises.







Earlier, Rohini jail in the national capital had reported 17 positive cases of novel coronavirus. These 17 cases include, two jail staff and 15 inmates.

Prisons officials said that there is a standard operating procedure (SOP) that is being followed inside all the jails in Delhi. Any new inmate first undergoes a thermal checking apart from the routine medical checkup. They are then kept in isolation for fourteen days. Its only after the quarantine is over that they are put in barracks.

