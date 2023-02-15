Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles Above Normal, Expected to Touch 30 °C by Sunday

Delhi on Wednesday logged a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum is expected to touch the 30 degrees Celsius mark by Sunday, it said.

Surface winds gusting up to 30 km per hour are predicted during the day.

The capital had on February 10 logged a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the month in two years, according to IMD data.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

