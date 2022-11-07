Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles at 33 Deg C – Highest For November in 13 Years

Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, highest in 13 years for the month of November. With winter slowly making its way in the national capital, the high temperature seemed unusual. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Before this, the highest temperature was recorded in November 2008, at 33.5 degrees Celsius. The all time high maximum temperature was recorded in November 2001, at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Monday, IMD had forecasted a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday. A day before on Sunday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 339 at 4 pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday, according to the CPCB.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is also likely to be taken, according to Delhi government officials.

(PTI Inputs)

