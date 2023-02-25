Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Drops Two Notches Below Season's Average, AQI at ‘Poor’ Category

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 211 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

