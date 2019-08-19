Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi's Old Iron Bridge Closed for Vehicular Traffic as Yamuna's Water Level Rises' Authorities Issue Advisory

Motorists intending to go to north or central Delhi via Old Iron Bridge from Pusta Road may either take GT Road via Shastri Park or Raja Ram Kohli Marg.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:16 PM IST

Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: The Old Iron Bridge over Yamuna was on Monday closed for traffic movement due to raised water level in the river, officials said.

"The bridge has been closed for general traffic from both sides as a precautionary measure for public safety from Monday morning till further orders," a statement stated.

Motorists intending to go to north or central Delhi via Old Iron Bridge from Pusta Road may either take GT Road via Shastri Park or Raja Ram Kohli Marg.

Similarly, the motorists intending to go to east or north-east Delhi via Old Iron Bridge from north may either take GT Road via Ring Road, ISBT or Raja Ram Kohli Marg via Salimgarh bypass, the statement added.

