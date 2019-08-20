Take the pledge to vote

Delhi's Old Iron Bridge Shut as Water Level in Yamuna Rises Further, Breaches Danger Mark

The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Delhi's Old Iron Bridge Shut as Water Level in Yamuna Rises Further, Breaches Danger Mark
Water-level in Yamuna river rises after water is released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar. (Image: Vikas Thakur/News18)
New Delhi: The River Yamuna in the city continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level, an official said.

The river was flowing at 206 metres at 11 am. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, the official said.

More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna in the city were evacuated by government agencies as the river breached the danger mark on Monday evening.

In 1978, the water in the river had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital.

In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have shut the Old Iron Yamuna Bride for vehicular and rail traffic.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana.

People living in the floodplain of the river have been moved to over 22,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies at safer places.

