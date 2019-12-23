Delhi's Oldest Voter Bachan Singh, Who Hadn't Missed out an Election Since 1951, Dies at 111

New Delhi: Bachan Singh, the oldest voter in Delhi who hogged headlines in May when he voted in the Lok Sabha election, passed away on Monday, his family said. He was 111. Singh died around 6.30 am. He had not been eating properly for the past three-four days, his grandson Sonu Singh said.

A paralysis attack around 11 months ago had rendered the centenarian bedridden. He had grown frail, according to his family. Bachan Singh has never missed out on voting in an election since 1951, his youngest son, Jasbeer Singh, 63, said.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had felicitated Bachan Singh and invited him to vote in the general election.

Till the 2015 assembly election, the centenarian cycled to the polling booth to cast his vote. This year, he reached the booth in a car along with poll officers in full media glare. He was later wheeled inside the polling both at Tilak Vihar using a chair.

"I will vote for those who worked for us," Bachan Singh had told PTI before casting his vote. "For him, every election was a contest between the BJP and the Congress," his son said.

