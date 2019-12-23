Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi's Oldest Voter Bachan Singh, Who Hadn't Missed out an Election Since 1951, Dies at 111

A paralysis attack around 11 months ago had rendered the centenarian bedridden. He had grown frail, according to his family. Bachan Singh has never missed out on voting in an election since 1951.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi's Oldest Voter Bachan Singh, Who Hadn't Missed out an Election Since 1951, Dies at 111
111-year old Bachan Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth in Sant Garh. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Bachan Singh, the oldest voter in Delhi who hogged headlines in May when he voted in the Lok Sabha election, passed away on Monday, his family said. He was 111. Singh died around 6.30 am. He had not been eating properly for the past three-four days, his grandson Sonu Singh said.

A paralysis attack around 11 months ago had rendered the centenarian bedridden. He had grown frail, according to his family. Bachan Singh has never missed out on voting in an election since 1951, his youngest son, Jasbeer Singh, 63, said.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had felicitated Bachan Singh and invited him to vote in the general election.

Till the 2015 assembly election, the centenarian cycled to the polling booth to cast his vote. This year, he reached the booth in a car along with poll officers in full media glare. He was later wheeled inside the polling both at Tilak Vihar using a chair.

"I will vote for those who worked for us," Bachan Singh had told PTI before casting his vote. "For him, every election was a contest between the BJP and the Congress," his son said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram