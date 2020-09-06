Delhi's Peak Electricity Demand Up by 50% Post Lockdown Easing, Say Discom Officials

The peak power demand of Delhi has increased by over 50 per cent with the resumption of normal activities following the easing of lockdown restrictions, discom officials said on Sunday.

The peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to the lockdown and weather conditions.

However, since the easing of restrictions on May 18, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. If we compare the peak power demand since April, it has already increased by over 87 per cent," a discom official said.

After the end of lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power demand started increasing and the gap narrowed, officials said.

"In fact, in July and August, Delhi's peak power demand surpassed last year's peak power demand on the corresponding days on 13 occasions -- seven in July, six in August -- by up to 19 per cent," an official said.

A spokesperson of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said the peak demand dipped from 1,238 MW in March, when the lockdown was clamped but rose steadily with the unlock relaxations.

"The peak demand dipped to 1,002 MW in the TPDDL distribution areas in April. It rose to 1,556 MW in May, 1,814 MW in June and 1,854 MW in July," he said.

The cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi's power load, an official of BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL said. "Commensurate with Delhi's growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace. The BSES will continue to successfully meet the ever-increasing power demand and as always, be an active partner in the future development of the city, he said.

During the lockdown, the BSES strengthened its network and energised two 66/11 KV grids that will benefit over two lakh residents of the city, he added.