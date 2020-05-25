INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi's Peak Power Demand Clocks Season's Highest of 5,268 Megawatts

Representative Image.

The BSES discoms, BRPL and BYPL, successfully met the peak power demand of 2,448 MW and 1,227 MW respectively on the day, said a BSES spokesperson.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 9:35 PM IST
Delhi's peak power demand soared to the season's highest of 5,268 MW on Sunday night amid the prevailing heatwave conditions, discom officials said here on Monday.


At 5,268 MW past 11 pm on Sunday, the season's peak demand pipped the 5,094-MW mark recorded on May 24, 2019, they said.

"This is the first time this month that Delhi's peak power demand has crossed last year's peak on any given day. Peak power demand in May 2019 was 6,461 MW, recorded on May 31," they said.

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked 7,409 MW.

Tata Power-DDL, which supplies to the areas of north and north-west Delhi, said it too met the peak demand of 1,493 MW in its distribution areas successfully.

"Soaring temperature and heatwave are the main reasons behind the spurt in demand. The peak demand in TPDDL areas is expected to touch 1,930 MW in the coming days," said a spokesperson of the company.

The discom has made adequate arrangements of up to 2,500 MW of power to manage the growing demand, he added.


