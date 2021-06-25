Delay in Monsoon Hikes Delhi’s Peak Power Demand by Over 30% in Just 4 Days

Amid the delay in monsoon and rising mercury, the peak power demand in Delhi has jumped by over 30 per cent since June 20, an official data from State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed. It said that the peak power demand of the national capital on June 20 was 4,996 MW at 11:17 pm, while the peak demand on June 24 touched the highest for the season as it crossed the 6,500MW mark.

The SLDC Delhi data analysed by CNN-News18 showed that the peak power demand in the national capital was 6,540 MW on June 24 at 3.07 pm, a 30.9 per cent jump since June 20.

Delhiites have been waiting for monsoon from past few weeks. Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the national capital will receive monsoon rains by June 11, however, the date was pushed to June 14 and now to June-end.

The temperature has been rising in Delhi as most of the days were recorded hot and humid.

Since June 20, maximum temperature in Delhi has been more than 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature has already touched 40 degrees Celsius on June 24.

The weather forecast department has predicted light rains on June 25-26 in the national capital. The next three days – till June 29 – will be dry and the maximum temperature may touch 41 degrees Celsius.

As per the SLDC, the peak power demand on June 25 was 6,088 MW, recorded at 3.16 pm. At 1.57 pm, the power demand in Delhi was 5,654 MW.

Delhi SLDC is the apex body to ensure integrated operation of the power system in the national capital. It is responsible for discharging various functions including responsible optimum scheduling and dispatch of electricity within Delhi, and monitoring the grid operations.

The SLDC data showed that in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Delhi’s peak power demand had crossed the 7,000 MW mark. However, last year the peak was less than 6,400 MW.

The peak power demand of Delhi was at an all-time high at 7,409 megawatt (MW) on July 2, 2019 at 3.35 pm. Delhi’s peak power demand in 2018 was also more than 7,000 MW at 7,016, recorded on July 10, 2018 at 3.26 pm.

In 2020, on June 29, Delhi’s peak power demand was highest for the year at 6,314 MW.

This year, as per the officials, Delhi is expected to cross the 7,000MW mark in terms of the peak power demand.

